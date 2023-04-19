Kevin Brian McGough, 66, of Indiana, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born on Sept. 16, 1956, in Johnstown to Bernard and Betty (Hannakan) McGough.
Kevin graduated from Portage Area High School in 1974 and then from the University of Pittsburgh, Johnstown, with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1978 and receiving his PE shortly after. He began working for the Homer City Generating Station, and retired in November of 2021 after 44 years of service as an engineer.
Kevin loved sitting on his deck and looking for cardinals and hawks, watching for rainbows and sunsets in the evenings. He enjoyed dirt bike racing, bowling, golfing, riding snowmobiles but especially rescuing and caring for cats in need.
Surviving Kevin are his wife and soul mate of 37 years, Pamela M. (Sanno) McGough, whom he married on May 24, 1986; his beloved cat, Dottie; as well as many friends whom he cared for very much.
At Kevin’s request, all services were private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. Burial was held in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
In honor and in loving memory of Kevin, memorial donations should be made to Four Footed Friends at 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.