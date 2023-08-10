Kevin Douglas Muir Sr., 68, of Bolivar, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at his home.
The son of Harry and Audrey (Patton) Muir, he was born Aug. 15, 1954, in Westmoreland County.
Kevin was a graduate of Blairsville High School, Class of 1973, and worked for Gerdau Steel in New Jersey as a laborer for 20 years.
He enjoyed playing video games with his family.
Surviving are two children, Kevin D. Muir, Jr. (Andrea Johnson) of Bolivar, and Nellie Huey Brendlinger of Indiana; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois (Huey) Muir, in 1980; his second wife, Sandra (Lambing) Muir, in July 2022; and two daughters, B.J. Muir and Michele Muir.
Per Kevin’s wishes, all services are private. Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is entrusted with arrangements.
Interment will be in McDowell Cemetery, Indiana County.
