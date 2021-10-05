Kevin Edward Flynn, 67, of Arcadia, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
The son of David “Cookie” John and Jewell Pearl (Brillhart) Flynn, he was born Dec. 4, 1953, in Indiana.
Kevin’s work career included 20 years at Welch’s Grape Juice Co. in North East and working as a nurse’s aide at Mountain View Nursing Home in Hillsdale, as well as at Scenery Hill in Indiana.
The majority of Kevin’s nursing career was based at the VA Hospital in Hollidaysburg. Kevin greatly cared for his patients and their welfare.
He was recognized by his VA patients for being warm, friendly and caring towards them, and they fondly referred to him as “Pierre.”
He was an excellent gardener, and he particularly enjoyed flower gardening.
Kevin is survived by his five siblings, Linda S. Oswalt and husband David, of Indiana; Bruce A. Flynn and wife Barbra, of Allentown; Dava Jean Foehrenbach and husband Ron, of Vero Beach, Fla.; Amy Jo Tindall, of Arcadia; and Terry S. Troup, of Arcadia; his brother-in-law, Sie Stambaugh and wife Patty, of Arcadia; and his numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
Also surviving are Kevin’s aunt, Sara Blake, of Akron, Ohio; his good friends and neighbors, Joe and Priscilla Keener, of Arcadia; and his many friends at the VA Hospital in Hollidaysburg, especially Dorothy Burkheimer, Mark Mulhurond, Tina Dick and Eileen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant brother, David John Flynn Jr.; his sister, Carol Stambaugh; and his two brothers-in-law, Roger Tindall and Bill Troup.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Visitation will also continue at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, when an 11 a.m. funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Gregory Parks. Interment will be at the Montgomery Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the VNA Hospice of Indiana County at Visiting Nurse Association of Indiana County, Medical Arts Building, Ste. 3000, 850 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Kevin’s guestbook and share a condolence message.