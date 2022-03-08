Kevin J. Smith

Kevin Justin Smith, 60, of Blairsville, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his home.
The son of John C. and Helen M. (Pavell) Smith, he was born May 20, 1961, in Pittsburgh.
After graduating from Blairsville High School Class of 1979, Kevin attended the Greensburg Institute of Technology. Kevin worked for Peoples Natural Gas for 27 years, retiring in August 2021. He was a proud member of the Utility Workers Local #612 and was a member of the SS. Simon and Jude Church.
Kevin enjoyed going to Altoona Curve baseball games, watching his grandchildren play sports, vacationing in the Outer Banks, hosting Thanksgiving dinners for extended family and friends and working in the yard and landscaping.
Surviving are his wife, Marianne M. (Popich) Smith, whom he married on May 18, 2009; two sons, Christopher D. Gongloff (Amanda), of Blairsville, and Jason Gongloff, of Illinois; five grandchildren, Jarrett, Jackson, Grant, Gage and McKinlee; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Stan (JoMarie) Popich, Rita (Kit) Miller and Joe (Suzie) Popich; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved pets, LexiGrace, Maxwell and BayLee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Regis Smith; brother-in-law, Harry Hurtack; and niece, Lorianne Hurtack.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A memorial service will be held at a later date and interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions to VNA Family Hospice, 850 Hospital Road #3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
A special thank you to Dr. Klain and staff, VNA Family Hospice and brother-in-law, Joe Popich.
