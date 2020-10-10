Kevin M. “Bean” Isenberg, 60, of Graceton, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his home after a year-long bout with cancer.
He was the son of Robert E. and Barbara (Biehl) Isenberg, and was born Oct. 3, 1960, in Lackawanna, N.Y.
Kevin worked as a truck driver for Force Inc. He took great pride in his yard and always had a bountiful garden. He loved to go out to the farm during hunting season and loved to cook, especially during the holidays.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Deborah (Sweeney) Isenberg, of Graceton; his daughter, Jessie Lynn and her fiance, Ross Miller, of Dover, N.H.; his aunt, Janet Adams, of Eden, N.Y.; his father- and mother-in-law, Jim and Helen Sweeney, of Homer City; and many other family members.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents and his brother, Duane Isenberg.
Kevin’s family thanks the VNA hospice staff, and especially Jeannie, for the comfort and care they gave Kevin.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will follow in the St. Francis Cemetery, Coral.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SS. Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 427 S. Main St., Homer City, PA 15748.
