Kevin Scott Stipcak, 43, of Commodore, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at his home.
Born Jan. 29, 1979, in Latrobe, he was the son of Sandra (Kellerman) Reinard and the late Carl Reinard.
Kevin attended Indiana Area High School. He later worked for Gazette Printers and then another printing company in Strausburg, Va.
He loved the outdoors, kayaking, hunting and fishing. Kevin also enjoyed playing his XBox, his parrot Jimmy, and fantasy football.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Sandra Reinard, of Commodore; siblings Lisa Hill, of Armagh; Matthew Stipcak (Deanne), of Homer City; and Jonna Lynn Bolin, of New Florence. He is also survived by his uncle, John P. Kellerman (Pam); many cousins; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; brother-in-law Thomas Hill Jr.; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be sent to Evergreen Cremations Inc., 964 Nixon Ave., Indiana, PA 15701, to assist the family with Kevin’s final expenses.
