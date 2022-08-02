Kimberly A. “Kim” Stasko

Kimberly A. “Kim” (Kalbaugh) Stasko, 64, of Indiana, tragically passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born May 22, 1958, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of John Kalbaugh and Lorraine L. (Ecroyd) Marinacci.
Kim was a 1976 graduate of Penn Hills High School. She worked as a laborer through the Union Local #373 in Pittsburgh and was the first female to serve as an officer there. Prior to her work through the union, Kim owned and operated Kimmy’s Leather in Kittanning.
She loved motorcycling, collecting seashells, gardening and raising animals, including goats and chickens. Kim was an ordained minister and officiated the services of many friends over the years. She was everyone’s best friend and had a heart of gold. Kim’s many acts of kindness will serve as an inspiration for those who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony D. “Tony” Stasko, who also tragically passed away on July 3, 2022; stepfather, Frank L. Marinacci; and stepsister, Michelle Y. Marinacci.
Kim is survived by her son, John “J.F.” (Amber) Kalbaugh, of Dayton; grandchildren, Jacen, Wyatt and Leena; sister, Lynne (Goofy) Kalbaugh-Manning, of Penn Hills; stepmother, Linda Kalbaugh, of Delmont; niece, Ashley Lynne (April) Manning, of California; nephew, Charles E. (Amanda) Manning IV, of Arizona; great-nieces and -nephews, Charles, Jacob and Katie; and her beloved beagle, Norman.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, which will celebrate both Kim and Tony’s lives.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kim’s memory to an animal rescue charity of one’s choice, or perform an act of kindness to someone in need in Kim’s honor.
