Kimberly A. Nicklow

Kimberly Ann Shirley Nicklow, 42, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at her home.
A daughter of James and Vonnie Davis Shirley, she was born Dec. 26, 1977, in Indiana.
Kimberly was a 1996 graduate of Indiana High School and was an accountant at Luther Ford. She loved darts, being a founding member of the Misfits Dart Team.
She is survived by her parents, James and Vonnie Shirley, of Indiana; two children: Remington Nicklow, of Indiana, and Cody and wife Jamie Nicklow, of Brush Valley; two granddaughters, Harper and Stella Nicklow, of Brush Valley; a brother, James and wife Melissa Shirley, of Clymer; numerous aunts and uncles; and four nephews: Ryan Cameron, A.J. Koscho, Marshall Shirley and Ryker Shirley.
She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
Due to health concerns of COVID-19, we will be following the CDC guidelines. All visitors are required to wear a face mask/covering and maintain social distancing.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.