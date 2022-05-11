Kimberly Kaye Prushnok, 54, of Bonita Springs, Fla., died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Born April 15, 1968, in Indiana, Kim was a daughter of Blair Madison Peterman and Elsie Charlene Blackburn.
Kim was a wonderful, caring, loving and courageous woman who cared profoundly for her family, doing whatever she could to make their lives better. Kim got great pleasure out of the finer things in life, including art, shoes and travel. She wanted to experience life in its fullest, whether traveling far and abroad, partaking in local cultures or just spending quality time with her family.
Kim had a special place in her heart and soul for both her daughter and husband, whom she loved deeply. Kim was passionate about animals in general but especially loved her dachshunds. Kim will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Kim is survived by her loving husband, George “Dan” Prushnok; daughter, Kayla Bash; stepdaughter, Ava Prushnok; stepsons, Richard (Jennifer) Bianco and Ivan Prushnok; grandchildren, Alyssa (Josh) Gaines and Gabrielle (Drew) Wheeler; great-grandchildren, Ayden Bianco and Rowan Gaines; brother, Jim (Bonnie) Peterman; sisters, Connie (Don) Reed and Kathy (Ron) Turnbull; and numerous friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will take place later in Indiana, with interment in Oakland Cemetery.
