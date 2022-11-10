Kimberly R. Ricupero

On Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, Kimberly Rose Ricupero passed away unexpectedly at her home at the age of 67.
She was the daughter of Herman Ricupero and Alice Edith Lopey-Ricupero,
She graduated in 1973 and was in the glee, pep and junior Red Cross clubs. Later in life, she was a certified LN and 3rd level Master in Reiki and became a caregiver for Lifesteps.
She loved car rides, leaf peeping, bird watching and listening to the wind chimes on her porch. Kimberly loved to be around nature and collecting rocks. She also had a great sense of humor, which was loved by some and questioned by others.
She is survived by her son, Starrin Ricupero; and longtime partner Lenord Marshall.
A memorial will be planned for Kimberly in the spring of next year.
