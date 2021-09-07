Kirk Eric Wayne Sweat, 55, of Rochester Mills, peacefully passed away with his family by his side on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Armstrong County Hospital in Kittanning, after a battle with cancer.
He was born Oct. 6, 1965, to Paul R. “Sonny” and Erika (Nusser) Sweat in Cleveland, Ohio.
Kirk was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and devoted friend.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1986-1991 on the CV 60 USS Saratoga in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield. He also served in the Mediterranean and Red Sea and supported ground troops in Kuwait and Iraq from 1990-1991. Kirk lived in Seminole, Fla., prior to moving to Pennsylvania where he met his wife of seven years, Brenda (Peffer) Sweat.
He knew from the start that management was his calling. He started at Kash N’ Karry as night manager to the assistant store manager for several years. He then continued his path, as manager at Dollar Tree to finally finding his family with Giant Company (Martin’s) from 2012 until present. Kirk achieved his ultimate goal as store manager at the Martin’s Grocery Store in Connellsville.
In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, hunting, fishing, camping, playing cornhole and bowling, where he was very competitive.
Kirk lived by the motto, “If you’re not first, you’re last.”
He is survived by his wife, Brenda (Peffer) Sweat, Rochester Mills; a daughter, Rachel Sweat; his parents; a sister, Nicole Shettle and husband Scott; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Stiffler (Blair), MaryAnn Eyler (Todd) and Ruth Smith (Brian); brother-in-law, Lester Peffer (Betsy); nieces and nephews, Channing and Logan Shettle, Jeremy and Rebecca Eyler, Briana Irwin, Cody and Cheyenne Smith, Nick Strawcutter, Reece and Tori Peffer, and Becky and Hannah Gresock; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews. Also, his two best friends, Neil Ford and Joe Kelly.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney.
Friends will also be received on Thursday from noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Brooks officiating.
Kirk and his family greatly appreciated the support and love that he received from the Giant, Martin’s family throughout his battle. “KIRK’S HERD.” We fight together.
To share a memory visit, www.mccabewaldronfh.com.