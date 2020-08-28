Kirk Moorhead Stewart, 79, of Greensburg, formerly of Indiana, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
A son of the late Wendell and Helen Moorhead Stewart, he was born March 9, 1941, in Indiana.
Kirk was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and had been employed by Seagram’s as a manager in the quality control lab. He was president of his condo association. Kirk was an avid sports fan, and he especially enjoyed watching Pittsburgh sports.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Alberta Slupek Stewart; a sister, Kaye Dunn and husband Steve; two sisters-in-law, Amelia Stewart and Joan Stewart; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Edgar Stewart and Richard Stewart; a sister, Karen Reed; and a special aunt, Gladys Moorhead.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private, with the Rev. Richard Cassel officiating. Entombment will take place in Oakland Cemetery Mausoleum.
Due to health concerns of COVID-19 and to follow recent government regulations, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight delay upon your arrival.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of your choice.
