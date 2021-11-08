Kirk S. Brocious

Kirk Shane Brocious, 43, of Marion Center, died on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at his home.
The son of Barry C. and Dianne M. (Marusa) Brocious, he was born on Dec. 8, 1977, in Indiana. Kirk was a graduate of Marion Center High School.
Since 1998, he worked in the deep coal mines, most recently as a face boss for Rosebud Mining.
He married Suzanne “Sue” (Byerly) Johnson on March 26, 2021.
Kirk was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding three-wheelers and spending time with his dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne “Sue” Brocious; his two daughters, Cortney Brocious, of Clymer, and Justine Brocious, of Marion Center; his father, Barry C. Brocious, of Marion Center; his siblings, Michael Brocious and wife Jan, of Marion Center; Darrel Brocious and wife Missy, of Sagamore; Jeannette Milburn and husband Dan, of Parksley, Va.; and Brook Brocious and wife Danielle White, of Creekside; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dianne M. (Marusa) Brocious, on Feb. 3, 2016.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
The funeral service and interment will be private. Please visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Kirk’s guestbook and share a condolence message.