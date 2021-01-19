Konstantinos D. Tripodis

Konstantinos Dean “Greek” Tripodis, 63, of Blairsville, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at his home.
Born Dec. 31, 1957, in Ikaria, Greece, he was the son of Alex Tripodis and Koula (Mitika) Tripodis.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Black Lick.
Dean had worked in the food service business and was well-known as “Sir Gyro,” having worked at many community fairs in the area. He was a loving grandfather.
Surviving are his daughter, Arianna Tripodis, Blairsville; sons, Alex Tripodis, Harrisburg, and Thomas Tripodis, Visalia, Calif.; grandchildren, Aria and Landon Cecconi; brother, Emanual Tripodis, Arizona; sister, Stammy, Indiana; nephew, Everett Tripodis; three great-nephews, Jordan, Kaelan and Landon; and special friend, Bella.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Phyllis Tripodis.
Visitation will be held at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A private funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Masks are required in the funeral home.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to: Blairsville Volunteer Fire Co., 51 W. Campbell St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
Dean wanted to give a special thanks to DCI for all of their help over the years. Also, a thanks goes to Miss America, Mary Poppins, Betty, Brittany Spears, Lacy, Rachael Ray, Cinderella, Monica and Beef Stew.