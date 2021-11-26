Krista Sue Shreve Shearer, 50, of Apollo, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at UPMC East in Monroeville.
She was born Tuesday, June 8, 1971, in Tionesta, the daughter of Rodger Edwin and Dotty Lou Brecht Shreve.
Krista was a supervisor for accessAbilities in home health care.
She enjoyed shopping, cooking, baking and canning. She loved taking care of and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Elmer “Toot” Elijah Shearer Jr.; her children, Devon McAlpine and his wife, Leann, of Branthoover, and Katrina Shearer, of Apollo; her grandchildren, Aubree McAlpine “Doodlebug” and Ayden McAlpine “Mr. Magoo”; her parents, Rodger E. and Dotty Lou Brecht Shreve, of Pleasantville; and a brother, Quinn Shreve, of Kane.
Family will receive friends today from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home LTD, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home today at 8 p.m. with Pastor James Stine officiating. A private interment will be held at Edgewood Cemetery in Saltsburg.
