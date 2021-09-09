Kristen L. Coyle

Kristen Lynette Coyle, 32, of Indiana, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Charles and Nancy (Nichols) Coyle, she was born April 3, 1989, in Johnstown.
Kristen enjoyed listening to music and spending time with her friends.
Surviving are her father, Charles; grandchildren, Sharayah and Layah Wilborn; nephews, Zach, Aaron and Alex Coyle; and brothers, Jason (Janelle) Coyle and Charles T. “Chucky” Coyle Jr.
Preceding Kristen in death was her mother, Nancy.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana.