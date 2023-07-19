Kyle Vaughn Allen, 34, of Clymer, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
The son of Mark W. and Victoria L. (Murphy) Allen, he was born March 30, 1989, in Latrobe.
Kyle graduated from United High School, Class of 2007.
Kyle enjoyed working on his Camaro, watching the Steelers play and spending time with his family.
Surviving is his wife, Jessica M. (Kramerage) Allen, whom he married on Dec. 18, 2021; son Bryce Allen, of Indiana; his parents, Mark W. and Victoria L. Allen, of Homer City; brother Richard Allen (Mindy), of Indiana; sister Corena Wells (Justin), of Indiana; maternal grandmother Bernetta Murphy, of Yatesboro; paternal grandmother Sara Jane Allen, of Homer City; nephew Alexander Wells, of Indiana; niece Erin Fleek, of Indiana; and numerous aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Lloyd Murphy; and paternal grandfather Richard Allen.
Per Kyle’s wishes there will be no visitation.
Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Shoemaker Funeral Home, Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.