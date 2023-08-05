Kyler “Ky” Michael Renninger, 25, of Alverda, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
The son of Steven M. and Angela M. (Gearhart) Renninger, he was born on May 28, 1998, in Indiana.
Ky was a graduate of Penns Manor High School Class of 2016. He worked in quality control at Diamond Pharmacy in Indiana for five years.
He was loved and adored by everyone that he met. Some of Ky’s favorite hobbies were playing with Magic cards; Legos; Pokémon cards and Nintendo Switch. He especially loved spending time with his beloved pets — his dog, Korra, and his cat, Panther Lily.
Ky is survived by his loving family: his parents, Steve and Angie Renninger, of Alverda; his sister, Kiara Renninger and fiancé Brent Shultz, of Alverda, his nieces, Kensley and Wrenley Renninger; his expected niece, Haizley Renninger; his maternal grandparents, John and Isabel Gearhart, of Cherry Tree; his paternal grandparents, Vallie and Cathy Renninger, of Clymer; his aunts and uncles, Shawn and Tammy Gearhart; Stacey and Ben Ellenberger; Shane Gearhart; Gretchen and Eric Henry and Stephanie and Joe Perkey; and several great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
