L. Duwane Cumberledge, 84, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at his home.
Born in Greene County on June 23, 1938, to Clark and Pauline (Mariner) Cumberledge, Duwane graduated from Elderton Jr./Sr. High School in 1956 and married his first wife, Susy Rearick, in 1959.
He worked as a bridge construction supervisor for PennDOT, retiring in 1991. He then worked as a consultant for various construction companies until finally retiring in 2018.
Duwane enjoyed all things Western, especially country music, reading Western books, watching Western movies, being in the great outdoors, hunting, traveling, golfing, riding motorcycles with his friends and, more recently, singing karaoke.
Duwane is survived by his wife of 24 years, Linda J. (Meloy) Cumberledge, of Indiana; his daughters Pam (Tom Hamer) Stuart, of Ford City, and Karen Lea (Eric) Schrecengost, of Sarver; son Terry (Karen) Cumberledge, of Saltsburg; step-children Shelly (Richie) Gould, of Summit Hill, and Thomas Meloy, of Indiana; grandchildren Jeremy (Krista) Stuart, of South Bend, Noah Stuart, of Kittanning, Chloe Schrecengost, of Sarver, and Ean Schrecengost, of Sarver; step-grandchildren Cailyn Gould, of Summit Hill, Mallory Gould, of Summit Hill; great-grandchildren Anthony and Zayden Stuart, of South Bend; brother Charles (Roberta) Cumberledge, of Ford City; as well as several nieces, nephews and many friends.
In addition to his parents, Duwane was preceded in death by his first wife, Susy (Rearick) Cumberledge, who passed away in 1983; and siblings Joseph Cumberledge, Kay Shirley, Darlene Barris and Glenn Cumberledge.
Friends will be received by the family from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
