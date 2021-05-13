L. Jane Blue, 96, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Communities at Indian Haven.
A daughter of Thomas D. and Laura M. (Brown) Blue, she was born Oct. 24, 1924, in Aultman.
Jane earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Allegheny College and received a nursing certificate from St. Luke’s Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a nurse at the Indiana Area School District, retiring from East Pike Elementary School. Jane was a member of the Indiana Historical Society and was an avid collector of antique glassware and jewelry.
She is survived by a sister, Sara B. Wine, of Indiana; a nephew, Tom Myers and wife Susan, of Roanoke, Va.; a great-niece, Megan Summers and husband Dan, of Lawrenceville, N.J.; and a great-great niece, Charlotte Summers, of Lawrenceville, N.J.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas D. and Laura M. Blue.
Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, PA 15701.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit www.shoemakerfami lyservices.com.