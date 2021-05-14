L. Jane Blue, 96, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Communities at Indian Haven.
A daughter of Thomas D. and Laura M. (Brown) Blue, she was born Oct. 24, 1924, in Aultman.
Jane earned a bachelor of science degree from Allegheny College. Afterward, she became a registered nurse through the United States Cadet Nurse Corps at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. She served as a nurse at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the Indiana Area School District, retiring from East Pike Elementary School in 1984. Jane was a long-serving member of Calvary Presbyterian Church and an avid collector of antique glassware and jewelry.
She is survived by a sister, Sara B. Wine, of Indiana; a nephew, Thomas Myers and his wife Susan, of Roanoke, Va.; and a grandniece, Megan Summers, her husband Dan, and daughter Charlotte, of Princeton, N.J.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas D. and Martha Blue.
The family will hold a private service today at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
The family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, PA 15701
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.