Lacy L. (Marasco) Gohn, 41, of Shelocta, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, as the result of an automobile accident.
A daughter of Robert D. and Sonza L. (Niehenke) Marasco, she was born May 27, 1981, in Pittsburgh.
Lacy was a graduate of Elderton High School and a homemaker. She loved being a mother.
She is survived by her husband, Brian M. Gohn, of Shelocta; three children, Isabella, Addison and Justin-Julius; a brother, Toby Marasco, of Valier; and a niece, Anastacia Marasco.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Sonza Marasco.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
