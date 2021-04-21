Larry A. Hazelet, 67, of Natrona Heights, passed away at home Friday, April 16, 2021.
He was born April 28, 1953, in Indiana, to William W. and Alda LaRue (Tress) Hazelet.
He lived and worked the past 30 years in Natrona Heights where he was the owner operator of LA Hazelet Heating and Air. Larry attended Bridge City Church. Larry was a graduate of Indiana High School in 1971 and Rhema Bible College in Oklahoma. Larry enjoyed photography, loved his work and customers and enjoyed his family, children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Elizabeth A. “Liz” Hazelet; his children, Angela Hazelet, Carrie (Dave) Hazelet, Olguin and Benjamin Hazelet; stepdaughters Stephanie Rittman and Sarah (Shawn) Collins; and son-in-law Steve Ploskunak. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and his siblings, Susan (Jim) Mabon, Theodore (Paula) Hazelet, Paul (Janice) Hazelet and Thomas (Debbie) Hazelet.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepdaughter Shannon Ploskunak.
Friends and family will be received Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. in the Duster Funeral Home Inc., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, with Pastor Shawn Collins officiating. Burial will be private.
