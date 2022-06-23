Larry Beskid, 69, of Penn Run, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his home, with his loved ones by his side.
He was the son of Steven and Stella Mae (McAdoo) Beskid Sr. and was born Sept. 1, 1952, in Graceton.
Larry enjoyed working in his garage, fixing old trucks, casting a fishing line into a lake and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Beth; his son David Hancock and wife Carol, of Indiana; his granddaughter Kayla Marshall and husband Matthew, of Indiana; his grandsons Austin Hancock, of Indiana, and Trevor Detweiller, of Indiana; his great-granddaughter and pride and joy Paisley; and special friend Connie.
He is also survived by his brothers and sisters Betty Karpacs, of Homer City, Nancy and husband Paul McQuillen, of Morrisdale, Mary Lyman, of Homer City, Georgiann Courtney, of Arizona, John and wife Betty, of Homer City, William “Bill” and wife Patsy, of Homer City, Kathy, of Blairsville, and Joe, of Homer City.
Special and heartfelt thank you to Deb and the amazing staff at Hospice 365.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Beskid Jr.
Friends will be received Friday from 4 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
Please visit www.bowser fh.com to order flowers, for directions or to sign the online guestbook.