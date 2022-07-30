Larry D. “Moe” Pennington, 76, formerly of Rossiter, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Mulberry Square.
He was born Jan. 26, 1946, in Glen Campbell, a son of Mary Mae (Ellsmore) and Robert L. Pennington.
On Aug. 3, 1968, he married Rita A. (Huey) Pennington, who preceded him in death on Oct. 1, 2004.
Moe was a graduate of Purchase Line High School. He enjoyed attending Punxsutawney sports games, dirt track racing and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He is survived by a son, Doug Pennington and wife Leslie, of Anita; three grandchildren, Lakyn Holt and husband Brock, of Brentwood, Tenn.; Braedon Pennington and wife Calynne, of Mercersburg; and Lance Pennington, of Anita; three great-grandchildren, Griffin and Rippkin Holt, and Brigston Pennington; and two brothers, Carlton “Babe” Pennington, of Albuquerque, N.M., and Vaughn Pennington, of Glen Campbell.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Bradley D. Pennington; brother, Donald L. Pennington; and sister, Bonnie K. Higgins.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor Matt Lantz officiating.
Interment will be in Pearce Cemetery, Rossiter.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Pennington to a charity of the donors’ choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeley funeralhome.com.