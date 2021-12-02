Larry E. Palmer, 74, of Slickville, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
He was born July 25, 1947, in Blairsville, to John and Bessie (Ewing) Palmer.
Larry is survived by his beloved spouse of 52 years, Eileen J. (Cindric) Palmer; children, Joseph (Cathy) Palmer, of Delmont; Jennie (David) Schultz, of Bridgeville; and Christopher Palmer, of Florida. He was the proud grandfather of Kayla (Tanner) Hahn and Clay Palmer; and great-grandfather of Luka Hahn.
He is also survived by his siblings, John, Robert and Richard “Casey” Palmer; and many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law that he was very close with.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Harry Palmer.
Larry worked as an assistant mine foreman for Rochester & Pittsburgh Coal Company and Consolidated Coal Company.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Don Hezlep officiating. Burial will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park.
Online condolences can be given at www.bashnied jobefuneralhome.com.