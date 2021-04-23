Larry E. Weaver, 68, of Commodore, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
He was the son of Rayburn and Eleanor (Wilhelm) Weaver, born March 23, 1953, in Indiana.
Larry owned and operated Larry Weaver Trucking and Diamond W Auto in Commodore for many years. He loved to collect farm tractors and going off on his excavator to dig holes to fill them back up again. Larry’s greatest joy was his family and picking on his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends and all that knew him.
He is survived by his mother, Eleanor Weaver; his wife, Debra A. (Wetzel) Weaver; three sons, Tom Weaver and girlfriend Natalie Nagle, Rob Weaver and girlfriend Lisa Dienes and John Weaver and wife Jessica; seven brothers and a sister, Gary Weaver and wife Diane, Barry Weaver and wife Regina, Nancy Duck and husband Barry, Glenda Salsgiver and husband Edward, Roger Weaver and wife Tracy, Gregory Weaver and wife Mary and Brian Weaver; six grandchildren, Jordyn, Bailey, Katie and Caelan Weaver, Emily Fetterman and Haley Nagle; and also several nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his father.
Friends will be received on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, with his funeral service to follow at 8 p.m. with Pastor Calvin Duvall officiating.
Interment will be private for the family. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
