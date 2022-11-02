Larry G. Coon, 72, of Smicksburg, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
He was born May 15, 1950, in Indiana, a son of Anna L. (Cochran) and the late Ralph W. Coon.
On March 29, 2003, he married Judith A. (Schrecengost) Coon, who survives.
Larry was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Trade City. He was a 1968 graduate of Punxsutawney High School and furthered his education at Penn State DuBois, earning his associate degree in engineering.
He worked on their family farm and enjoyed hunting, golfing, bowling, poker, baseball, football games and Sudoku.
He was a member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and ASC in Indiana, where he formerly held officer positions. Larry was also a member of the Punxsutawney Country Club for many years.
In addition to his wife and mother, Larry is survived by his sons, Michael Coon and wife Kathryn, of Greenwich, Conn., and Richard Coon, of Smicksburg; a daughter, Dr. Tammie Ferringer and husband James Baker, of Danville; four grandchildren, Brandi Coon, of Nashville, Tenn.; Amanda Onofrio, of Greenwich, Conn.; Allison Onofrio and husband William Laboska, of Stanford, Conn.; and Emily Barker, of Danville; a great-grandson, Hudson Laboska; brother, Randy Coon and wife Debra, of Smicksburg; sister, Joyce Martino and husband John “Bruno,” of Smicksburg; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph W. Coon.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Arlene Schweitzer officiating.
Interment will be in Smicksburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Coon to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 27552 Route 954 Highway North, Smicksburg, PA 16256.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.