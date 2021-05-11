Larry “Butch” “Pap” G. Hickok, 72, of Rossiter, died on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
The son of Donald E. and Lovell V. (Keith) Hickok, he was born on Feb. 25, 1949, in Indiana.
On May 25, 1969, he married the former Sharon A. Sowers and they shared almost 52 years of marriage together. A retired coal miner, Butch worked at Greenwich Collieries for over 19 years. He was a member of the UMWA. Butch lived for his family and loved spending as much time as he could with them, especially his wife, children and grandchildren. Many were touched by Butch’s generous soul. He will be remembered for having the biggest heart imaginable. An avid hunter, Butch looked forward to hunting with his family and heading “down to Pete’s camp” during hunting season. Butch enjoyed going to dirt track races and he loved his 8-year-old dog, Sadie, as if she were a daughter.
Butch is survived by his wife, Sharon A. Hickok, of Rossiter; his two children: Kim Serian and husband Dan, of Rossiter; and Larry “Butchie” Hickok and wife Mya, of Rossiter; his two grandchildren: Hunter Hickok; and Ellie Hickok and fiance Matt Love, and his newest family member, his great-grandson: Greyson Love. Also surviving are his seven siblings: Jean Anderson, of Indiana; Donnilene Grant, of Erie; Phyllis Edminston, of Lakewood, N.Y.; Arveta Harbridge and husband Donald, of Commodore; Ronald Hickok and wife Gail, of Clymer; Nancy Nagle and husband Ronald, of Northern Cambria; and Annie Hrubochak and husband Paul, of Clymer.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Betty Gibson; and his two brothers, Donald “Brown” and Leonard “Buzz” Hickok.
At Butch’s request, there will not be a visitation or funeral service. Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Butch’s guestbook and share a condolence message.