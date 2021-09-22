Larry J 'Spang' Spangler

Larry Joe “Spang” Spangler, 68, of Shelocta, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home.
He was born on June 18, 1953, in in Shelbyville, Tenn., to Sara Ann (Riffle) and Phillip Mack Spangler Jr.
Larry was a 1971 graduate of Elderton High School. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.
Larry retired in 2008 as a boilermaker with Local #154 after 37 years. He was a member of the Apollo Elks Lodge #386, American Legion Post #0493 of Homer City, Polish National Alliance Lodge #1234 of Avonmore and the Moose Lodge #37 of Avonmore.
Larry also belonged to the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Indiana, the St. Stanislaus Kostka Society Lodge #1234, of Avonmore, and the Shelocta Sportsman Club where he was a past president.
He was also a supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project.
Larry enjoyed fishing, golfing and playing and watching sports with his kids. Boating was his passion and he enjoyed many years docking at the Kittanning Marina and spending time in the cove with his family and friends.
He will be lovingly remembered for being very generous and one of a kind.
His memory will be cherished by his son, Alex J. Spangler and girlfriend, April Tatsak, of Shelocta; his daughter, Laura Klonowski and husband Jesse, of Shelocta; and three grandchildren, Valen Fender, Zane Spangler and Emmy Spangler. Larry is also survived by two brothers, Steve Spangler, of Lewisburg, W.Va., and Mark Spangler and wife Tracey, of Charleston, W.Va.; and his sister, Debbie Spangler, of Lewisburg, W.Va. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tom Spangler.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Shelocta Sportsman Club, 603 Sportsman Club Road, Shelocta. Guests are asked to please bring a covered dish.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc. To send an online condolence to Larry’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.