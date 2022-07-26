Larry John Plovetsky, 85, of Black Lick, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home.
He was born Aug. 7, 1936, in Puritan, to John Plovetsky and Helen (Sebock) Plovetsky Oyaski.
Larry was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War. He was a member of the United Mine Workers and drove truck after his retirement. He loved antique cars, listening to polkas and watching the Steelers.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma (Shirley) Plovetsky, of Black Lick; four children, Tammy, Sherry, Tom and Scott; a sister, Emma Sipos, of Homer City; and an uncle, Andy Sebock, of Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Joseph Oyaski, and a sister, Dorothy Petrunak.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Fred W. Craig officiating. Blairsville Military Honor Guard will conduct military services after the funeral service in the funeral home.
Interment will be held in the Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Pittsburgh.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717, to help with funeral costs.