Larry Junior Duncan, 70, Homer City, died Jan. 30, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was the son of the late Clarence and Dessie (Overman) Duncan and was born July 18, 1952, in Indiana.
Larry was a grounds crew operator at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and was a member of the AFSCME Local Union.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter Jessica Hoover, of Cresson; sons Scott Duncan, of Seward, and Jason Duncan, of Commodore; grandchildren Adam McKendrick, Dusty Zack, Jon Zack, Chris Hoover, Kayla Hoover and Emily Hoover; his sister, Erma Johnston; and his half-sister, JoAnn Ham.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda Martin and his half-sister, Betty Clark.
Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m., with Pastor Paul Price officiating. Interment to follow in the Coral Lutheran Cemetery, Coral.