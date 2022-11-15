Larry Kenneth McAdoo, 79, of Lucernemines, passed away quietly with his wife and his son by his side.
He was the son of Ben and Elsie (Gardner) McAdoo and was born on March 21, 1943, in Homer City.
He was a member of the Red Barn Sportsmens Club, American Legion and Coral Graceton Sportsmens Club. Larry enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandson and brothers. He liked gardening and enjoyed having a good time and a good laugh with family and friends.
Larry was employed by Star Manufacturing, PPG, and was a bartender at the Red Barn Sportsmens Club.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Victoria (Lomnicki), Lucernemines; his son, Lawrence Kenneth “Little Larry” McAdoo and his wife, Crystal, of Tarpon Springs, Fla.; his daughter-in-law, Stephanie McAdoo, of Brush Valley; and his grandchildren, Caleb McAdoo and wife Lyda, of Vintondale, and Brittany Johnson and her fiancee, Holland, of Tarpon Springs, Fla. He is also survived by his sisters, Janice Murphy and her husband, Bob, of Homer City; Jeannie Murphy and her husband, George, of Armagh; and Marge Brewer and her husband, Ed, of Lucernemines; and his brothers, Gary McAdoo and his wife, Diana, of Indiana; Tim McAdoo and his wife, Tina, of Homer City; and Randy McAdoo and Barb, of Coral. Many nieces and nephews also survive him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Scott; his sisters, Shirley Ferraro and Lydia Rothrock; and his brothers, Virgil and Bill McAdoo.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Red Barn Sportsmens Club, Homer City. Donations may be made to the Red Barn Sportsmens Club in his name.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Homer City, are in charge of arrangements.