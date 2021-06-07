Larry R. Miller

Larry Ray Miller, 70, of Shelocta, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at his home.
The son of Walter J. Miller Jr. and Della M. (Jones) Miller Parkins, he was born July 9, 1950, in Latrobe.
He graduated from Blairsville High School in 1968 and attended Pittsburgh School of Aeronautics.
Larry worked for his father at Bucky Miller Exxon, Indiana, R&P Coal Company as a maintenance supervisor, Eimco Coal Manufacturing as an international sales manager and was president of Miller Rig Works.
He was a member of the National Rifle Association, Moose and Apollo Masonic Lodge #437 F&AM.
Larry loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, enjoyed family gatherings, fishing, camping, hunting, boating and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Phyllis K. (Clawson) Miller, whom he married July 20, 1968; daughter Kimberly (Miller) Dixon (fiance Barry Brady), of Home; and daughter-in-law Kimberly (Firment) Miller, of Shelocta; five grandchildren, James R. Miller Jr. (fiancee Tiffany Weston), of Indiana, Michael S. Miller (wife Shannon (Johns) Miller), of Sagamore, Ryan A. Miller, of Indiana, Travis Dixon (fiancee Aireanna Williams), of Indiana, and Mallory Dixon, of Indiana; and three great-grandchildren, Logan Miller, Abbygail Miller and Chloe Dixon.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, James R. Miller, in 2019.
The family will receive friends today from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe officiating.
Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
The family extends a special thank you to Heather, Becky, Jennifer and Ted for their loving care and to the Indiana County Visiting Nurse Association.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.