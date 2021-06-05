Larry Ray Miller, 70, of Shelocta, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at his home.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
A complete obituary will be published in the Gazette on Monday.
