On Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, Larry Richard McManus was greeted in eternity by his only son, Joshua, at the age of 70.
He was fiercely loyal and patriotic. Larry was a Vietnam veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He married the love of his life, Pamela Johnston McManus, on July 19, 1975. They were best friends, soul mates and called each other “baby.”
He was a trickster, a teacher and a loving grandfather to his grandchildren: Gannon Morghan, Roman and Emmerich. Larry led many adventures around campsites. He prided himself in teaching his family how to build the perfect fire, lose themselves in the woods of Pennsylvania and appreciate the gifts of a simple life; letting them set the pace for what fun would ensue. He was rarely in a hurry. He gave them their first taste of venison and freshly caught trout and had them play in icy river water and then thrift shop for treasures.
He was “Daddy,” “Daddad” and “Uncle Lar.” He was the father of two children, Melanie (Rick) and Joshua, but held his nieces Sheila and Stacie (John) and his nephew Jeremiah (Dai) in his heart as if they were his own. They shared his love of tent camping. Larry was a family man. He hated pretentious people, fancy food and Democrats. He loved mountain pies, pizza and his truck.
He will be desperately missed by his sister, Marcy, his brother-in-law, John, and their entire family. Guard the gates of heaven, baby. Your family will see you soon.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
Interment in Marion Center Cemetery will be private.