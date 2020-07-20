Larry W. Rearic, 80, of Elderton, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 20, 1939, in Kittanning, the son of Harry Mearle and Louise Marie (Bemish) Rearic.
Larry lived in Armstrong County for most of his life and graduated from Elderton Joint High School in 1957. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and then worked as an electrician for U.S. Steel at the Vandergrift and Irvin works for over 33 years, retiring in June of 1998.
Larry enjoyed being outdoors and his favorite activities were squirrel and groundhog hunting. He married Anna Jane Bartow on July 15, 1982, and told people it was “the best damn decision” he ever made.
He will be remembered with love by his wife, Anna Jane (Bartow) Rearic; stepsons Brian Kepple and wife, Fay, of Kentucky: Bret Kepple and wife Dee, of Indiana; Randy Kepple and wife Marla, of Indiana; Tim Kepple and wife Kim, of Cherry Run; and Kris Kepple and wife Val, of Indiana; five step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
At Larry’s request, services will be private. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home Inc. To send a condolence to Larry’s family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.