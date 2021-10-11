LaRue Appleton, 89, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. She was born Sept. 28, 1932, in Brush Valley, the eighth and youngest child of John Jefferson and Tessa Pearl (Wallace) Moose.
She graduated from the former Brush Valley High School in 1950. She married John Paul Appleton, of Coral, on June 14, 1952. Together they had three loving children, Cheryl, Timothy and Brenda. She was currently a resident of Moorehead Place Senior Living Community where she enjoyed socializing with the other residents and staff. LaRue worked with her husband on the family farm in Coral. When her children were grown, she worked at Sheetz and later The Bon-Ton, from which she retired. She worshiped the Lord at Homer City Alliance Church and participated in various church activities.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, kept an immaculate house and liked to go shopping for bargains whenever she got the chance. She also instilled a strong work ethic and a strong moral compass in her children.
She is survived by her three children, Cheryl Appleton, of Indiana; Timothy (Joanne) Appleton, of Homer City; and Brenda (Stephen) McGarvey, of Blairsville; three grandchildren, Matthew Appleton, of Pittsburgh; Nina Appleton Steve (Jay), of Smithfield; and Samuel McGarvey, of Blairsville; one great-granddaughter, Mia Marie Steve; one sister, Eldora Hermes Love, of San Diego, Calif.; a sister-in-law, Jean Appleton Thompson, of Frederick, Md.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, who passed Dec. 19, 2020; her parents; four brothers, John, Frank, Clarence (Jeff) and Harry (Sam) Moose; and two sisters, Velma Dies and Wilda Cramer.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., in Homer City. Funeral services will be held directly after the viewing at noon in the funeral home chapel, with graveside services at Greenwood Cemetery, Garden of the Good Shepherd, to follow the service. The family would like to thank the staff at Moorehead Place for their care, compassion and kindness shown to LaRue during her stay at Moorehead. The family will provide the flowers. If you wish to remember LaRue, contributions may be made to Homer City Alliance Church, 4674 Old U.S. Highway South, Homer City, or to The Salvation Army, Homer City division, in care of The Salvation Army, 700 North Bell Ave., PO Box 742, Carnegie, PA 15106. Be sure to note that the contribution is intended for the Homer City site. To sign the online guestbook or to make a contribution in memory of LaRue, please visit www.bowserfh.com.