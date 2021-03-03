LaRue E. Terlion

LaRue Elizabeth (Morris) Terlion, 82, of Graceton (formerly of Heilwood), died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Village in Indiana. She was born April 21, 1938, in Alverda. LaRue was the daughter of Mertin and Madeline (McNulty) Morris.
LaRue was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, the Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Company Ladies’ Auxiliary and the Homer City Senior Center. She filled her days with quilting, gardening, baking and cooking. Her best recipes included nut rolls, pierogies and her famous gingerbread cookies that were sent to loved ones near and far. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s concerts, sporting events and other special occasions. While raising her family with her loving husband, Sheriff, she was employed at Stiffler’s Greenhouse and the Penns Manor School District.
LaRue is survived by daughter Dee Moro (and husband Greg), of North Fort Myers, Fla.; son George Terlion Jr. (and wife Ann), of Muskego, Wis.; and daughter Carol Dellafiora (and husband Tony), of Coral. In addition, she is survived by grandchildren Casey and Zack Moro, Tory and Logan Dellafiora, and Elyse, Ben and Grace Terlion. Also surviving are her siblings, Lucille Croyle, Mag Morris, Virginia Valenti, Tom Morris and Charles Morris. LaRue has numerous surviving nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her faithful dog, Ranger.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George “Sheriff” Terlion; daughter Karen; sister Beverly (Morris) Morley; and brothers Dick and Bud Morris.
Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. in Homer City.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, Coral site. Due to COVID, masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will follow at Cameron’s Bottom Cemetery, Pine Township.
The family would like to extend its sincere thanks and appreciation to the exceptional staff at St. Andrew’s Village for the years of loving care that they gave LaRue.
In lieu of flowers, donations in LaRue’s name may be made to the Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Company.