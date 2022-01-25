SMITH, Richard E. “Dick,” John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana, (724) 463-4499
Latest News
- Shelocta man pleads guilty to dealing drugs
- Directors choose to focus on three elementary buildings
- Mountain Cats too much for Crimson Hawks
- U.S. orders 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia worry
- Indiana County COVID-19 report
- Police Log
- DEAR ABBY: Grandchild born to widow calls another man 'daddy'
- Hope seen once the omicron wave increases global immunity
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.