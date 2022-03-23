SULKOSKY, Patricia (Ferguson), James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville (724) 459-7611
Latest News
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 54F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 50F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 23, 2022 @ 12:36 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.