GRIFFITH, John M., Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, Clymer, (724) 254-4342
Latest News
- Rents spike as big-pocketed investors buy mobile home parks
- NYPD: Preacher, wife robbed of $1M in jewelry during sermon
- 4 kids, 2 adults die in northwestern Arkansas house fire
- Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; cop shot her
- 2 dead after all-night shooting rampage in Vancouver, Canada
- Official: Grass fire torches as many as 20 Dallas-area homes
- Is $810 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends
- DEAR ABBY: Twin sister decides she rules the roost
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Former White Township resident gets federal jail time
- Brush Valley mine applications aired at DEP gathering
- Real estate investor Milan Adamovsky says he's still interested in Indiana
- Late Deaths
- Late Death
- Sandra Lee (Lambing) Muir
- Timothy H. Wilt
- Late Deaths
- White Township breaks ground on sewage extension project
- Wilber C. Barber
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.