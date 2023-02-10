HAPSIC, Shirley A., James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville, (724) 459-7611
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To view in high resolution, click in upper left corner to download pages.
Latest News
- High school students brave needles to give back to community
- 4 ways to get more books for your bucks (and vice versa)
- DEAR ABBY: Stranger's abrupt revelation rocks woman's world
- Man ordered held without bail in police officer death
- Fire destroys Pine Twp. Amish house
- Kiski Twp. man convicted of multiple counts of child abuse
- Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
- Clark sentences two defendants
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Scherf repeats charges against Chief Schawl; Broad defends him
- Late Death
- Brian Joseph Rougeux
- Carl Glenn Brocius
- Linda 'Lyn' Carol Stiles
- Armstrong County Dems erect billboard to counter hateful messages
- John Wayne Schlemmer
- Paul Hetrick resigns as Punxsutawney co-principal
- Indiana Area directors approve $9.3 million assessment, $335,000 contract
- Police Log
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.