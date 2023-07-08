GROFF, Brian K. Sr., Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana, (724) 349-9700
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To view in high resolution, click in upper left corner to download pages.
Latest News
- Local balloon artist putting talents to use at charity balloon build
- Community church announcements
- Indiana Free Library offers weekly programs
- 'God, Me and a Cup of Tea': E — God, the Eternal One
- NATURALLY: Spicebush is an Appalachian treasure
- Creekside sets clean-up days
- DEAR ABBY: Wife eager to enjoy hobby with longtime male friends
- Police Log
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Man shot, killed by Pa. State Police in Center Township
- Area cadet graduates from West Point, Marine brother as first salute
- Inside Indiana: Texas Roadhouse, blood drives, movies, baseball, 5K, etc.
- Fire damages storage building at Debnar's in Burrell Twp.
- Thomas A. Brice
- Late Deaths
- DEAR ABBY: Lunch group's self-appointed driver should be red-flagged
- Late Death
- Frank 'Cuff' James Detwiler
- Officials provide more details about biogas plant in 119 Business Park
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.