VALYO, Richard, John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana, (724) 463-4499
Latest News
- Official: Upgrades urged at Amtrak crash site, but no action
- Jury chosen to decide Fla. school shooter's sentence
- Airbnb permanently bans parties at its rental locations
- How to sell your house for the highest price possible
- DEAR ABBY: Victim of physical violence still wrestles with impact
- FDA advisers recommend updating COVID booster shots for fall
- Two hurt in series of Indiana County crashes
- Police Log
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Marion Center teen named Distinguished Young Woman of Indiana County
- Susan Kim Shick
- Ninth Street Deli changes hands
- Fire ravages lumber yard building
- Late Deaths
- Late Death
- Two businesses file for liquor license in Armstrong Township
- Pastor James A. McCaulley
- River Valley School District approved to provide free meals 'forever'
- Larry Beskid
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.