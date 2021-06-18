Edwin Shank, John Lefdahl Funeral Home, (724) 463-4499
Latest News
- Directors adopt budget with tax increase
- US Mint to issue quarters honoring notable American women
- With scholarships and mentors, school spends 4 years guiding young teens to college
- Former Washington QB Haskins seeks fresh start with Steelers
- County fees disputed in class action suit
- Water project put on hold due to spike in prices
- CFP expansion will push conferences to reconsider divisions
- Chances fade for banned runner to race at Olympic trials
Most Popular
Articles
- Like a rock: Delaney deals Chevy cars for 50 years strong
- Longtime English teacher departs IASD
- Ex-county commissioner takes reins in Blairsville
- Houser anxious to get River Valley rolling
- Area woman charged in bizarre stalking
- Stanley Honacki
- Ex-corporate leader told to repay $250K
- Debbie Anderson
- Betty B. Boarts
- Marlin K. Dunmire
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.