KRISKO, Evelyn, John Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana (724) 463-4499
Latest News
- Fire damages house in Burrell Township
- DEAR ABBY: New living arrangement includes a proposition
- Police Log
- Biden woos working class with new 'buy American' efforts
- Today in History
- Iran's supreme leader criticizes U.S. as nuclear talks stalled
- U.S. sanctions hit Syria prisons, abusers including opposition
- Woman unaware she had $39M lottery ticket in purse for weeks
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing boy, 5, drowns in pool
- James T. ‘JT’ Holley
- Patrick R. Miller
- Directors make masks optional
- Board approves list of new hires
- Twenty years later, memories of "The Mothman Prophecies" live on in Kittanning
- Unemployment fraud reported in Indiana
- Patricia J. ‘Patty’ Kirkpatrick
- Brett A. Nesbit
- Uncomfortable zone: Mills doesn't like to talk about herself
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.