Gary R. Iezzi, James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville, (724) 459-7611
Latest News
- Board votes to close Saltsburg Middle/High School
- Prince fans pay respects at Paisley Park 5 years after death
- For young shredders at School of Rock, it's finally time to melt faces again
- School board demands rationale for unfavorable state aid
- Fore Driving Range, McKee's Indoor Flea Mart, cleanup day, etc.
- NCAA tweaks college football OT format to shorten games
- DEAR ABBY: Mom feels shunned when planned playdates never materialize
- Everyday Cheapskate: Use your tax refund to make your life better
Obituaries
Community Calendar
things to do
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 26
Most Popular
Articles
- Blairsville has double standard for street care, resident charges
- Drug agents seize 'historic' amount of heroin, fentanyl
- Indiana waits long time to win Penguins Cup
- Fire forces Eisenhower kids to Horace Mann, Junior High
- Heat and smoke damage at Ike worse than expected, officials say
- Community to rally support of hockey team
- County revives plan for Route 22 pedestrian bridge
- Police Log
- Larry A. Hazelet
- Fire guts modular classrooms, closes Eisenhower School
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.