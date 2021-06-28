Neil B. Figard, John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana, (724) 463-4499
Latest News
- Everyday Cheapskate: Baby steps lead from clutter to calm
- County worker has unexpected credential as fine artist
- 'F9' puts charge back into movie theaters with $70M opening
- Pedestrian killed near Worthington
- Lifesteps Battle of the Banks breaks record for most tips
- Flyers group hold 'Fun Fly' for radio planes
- Families of the missing visit site of Florida condo collapse
- Kranick goes 5 perfect innings in MLB debut, Bucs top Cards
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Hardware store earmarked for shuttered trade school
- Cynthia Lou Yackovich Galinac
- Police shut down suspected meth lab
- Indiana man found guilty of sexually abusing baby-sitter
- Paula Ann Cummings
- Bernard "Bud" Greene Sr. Bernard (Buddy) Greene Jr.
- Dougherty nominated as new Indiana borough solicitor
- Board hires principal for Blairsville Elementary
- Fire displaces Indiana family of four
- Borough employees protest 18 months without a contract
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.