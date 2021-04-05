Michael Jonathan Fox, 37, John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, (724) 463-4499
Latest News
- Starford man injured as fire engulfs home
- Hymns through masks: Christians mark another pandemic Easter
- 'Godzilla vs. Kong' stomps to pandemic-best $48.5M opening
- Community spread of COVID-19 doubles in two weeks
- Concert halls, playhouses qualify for virus aid
- POLICE LOG
- DEAR ABBY: Marriage not in the future for man with divorce in his past
- Amid outcry, states push mental health training for police
Obituaries
Community Calendar
things to do
-
Apr 5
-
Apr 5
-
Apr 6
-
Apr 6
-
Apr 6
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.